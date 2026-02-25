Kurdish Party in Türkiye Says Peace Process Lacks Trust While Political Leaders Remain Imprisoned

DEM Party spokesperson Aysegul Dogan questioned public trust in Türkiye’s peace process, citing Demirtas’ imprisonment and the continuation of trustee appointments, as President Erdogan announced a new political phase based on the parliamentary peace report.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Aysegul Dogan, spokesperson for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said public confidence in Türkiye’s peace process remains weak as long as Selahattin Demirtas remains in prison and the trustee (kayyum) system continues.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dogan stated that although her party has criticisms of the newly issued commission report, they consider its preparation a historic point that brought together political and social actors. However, she stressed that the Kurdish issue is still not clearly named in the report and continues to be treated as a security matter.

“Public opinion does not fully believe in the process,” Dogan said. “They openly ask: while Selahattin Demirtas is in prison and the trustee system continues, how can we trust this process?”

She added that if the issue itself is not explicitly defined in the report, it raises questions about how it can genuinely be resolved.

Dogan argued that certain measures do not require constitutional changes, such as ending trustee appointments and implementing court rulings.

“What are they waiting for to end the trustee system?” she asked, also pointing to the need for clarity regarding legal reforms and how individuals who lay down arms would be treated.

“We say there must be an equal and inclusive approach. Anyone who lays down arms should be free and able to participate in democratic politics,” she added.

Her remarks come hours after Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of what he described as a new political phase in Türkiye and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the peace process.

In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Erdogan said the report of the Peace Commission in the Turkish Parliament would serve as the main roadmap for the next stage. He called on all political parties to responsibly support the report’s content to ensure the success of the initiative.

Erdogan also emphasized the social dimension of the process, stating that there is full belief in the principle of brotherhood among the country’s components and reiterating the goal of achieving a “terror-free Türkiye.”

The contrasting statements highlight ongoing debate in Türkiye over the credibility, scope, and practical steps of the renewed peace process.