Ilham Ahmed Calls for Protection of Syrian Communities' Rights

Ehmed stressed that Kurdish rights have been denied in Syria for decades, noting that Kurds have historically contributed to humanity and consistently fought for freedom.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — “We want Syrian communities to live freely, and the rights of all Syrian communities must be protected,” Ilham Ahmed, co-president of the Executive Council of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ahmed stressed that Kurdish rights have been denied in Syria for decades, noting that Kurds have historically contributed to humanity and consistently fought for freedom. She highlighted the role of Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS, describing their efforts as crucial in protecting the region and the wider world from what she called a significant terrorist threat.

“In the fight against ISIS terrorists, the very least that should happen is the inclusion of Kurdish rights in the Syrian constitution,” she said, adding that such a step has yet to be taken.

Ahmed also underscored the importance of establishing a system that safeguards women’s rights, emphasizing that any future political framework in Syria must ensure equality and protection for women. She noted that an agreement has been reached and that there is an understanding between security forces, although challenges and obstacles remain.

“Despite the difficulties, we continue to negotiate solutions,” she said, expressing hope for further dialogue to address outstanding issues.

In her remarks, Ahmed also accused media outlets aligned with the Syrian government of escalating tensions by promoting narratives of violence, warning that such coverage could deepen divisions at a sensitive time for the country.