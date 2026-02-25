PM Barzani Chairs KRG Council of Ministers Meeting on Salaries, Budget and Peshmerga Reforms

Finance and Economy Minister Awat Janab Noori, alongside members of the KRG’s negotiating delegation, briefed the cabinet on the latest developments regarding the Kurdistan Region’s financial status and the payment of February salaries for public employees.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, with discussions focusing on the Region’s financial situation, public sector salaries, and ongoing Peshmerga reforms.

At the outset of the session, Finance and Economy Minister Awat Janab Noori, alongside members of the KRG’s negotiating delegation, briefed the cabinet on the latest developments regarding the Kurdistan Region’s financial status and the payment of February salaries for public employees.

The Council of Ministers stressed that the federal government is obligated to provide not only the salaries and financial entitlements of the KRG, but also the Kurdistan Region’s full budget share, in line with the 14.1 percent of Iraq’s population residing in the Region.

Regarding the transfer of 120 billion Iraqi dinars allocated for February salaries of Kurdistan Region public employees, the Council underscored the need to prioritize the payment over other expenditures to prevent further delays by Iraq’s Ministry of Finance.

The cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of a joint meeting between the Federal and Kurdistan Region Financial Supervision Bureaus held in Baghdad on February 23. The meeting examined mutual financial obligations and assessed the constitutional provisions, legal frameworks, and supporting documents related to the Region’s entitlements.

In another segment of the meeting, Peshmerga Affairs Minister Shoresh Ismail presented a report outlining recent steps toward implementing reform within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and reorganizing all Peshmerga forces.

The Council of Ministers congratulated the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Ministry of Peshmerga, and joint committees involved in the process, describing the move as a significant and historic step toward unifying forces under a clear command structure within the ministry.

The Council instructed the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and relevant authorities to proceed with necessary measures in accordance with the approved joint agreements, reaffirming the government’s commitment to institutional reform and financial stability.