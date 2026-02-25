JD Vance: Trump Prefers Diplomacy, Warns Iran Against Nuclear Arms

Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution with Iran but maintains that Tehran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon, ahead of a third round of talks in Geneva.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - JD Vance said Wednesday that Donald Trump continues to prefer a diplomatic solution with Iran, while making clear that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Speaking on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Vance said Trump has been consistent in his position that Iran must never acquire nuclear arms.

“We’re sitting down having another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians trying to reach a reasonable settlement,” Vance said, referring to a third round of talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

He added that while Trump’s preference is diplomacy, the president has “other tools at his disposal,” signaling that military or economic pressure options remain on the table.

Vance’s remarks follow Trump’s marathon State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he vowed Iran would “never” obtain a nuclear weapon.

In the speech, Trump warned that Iran is developing missiles capable of threatening Europe and U.S. bases overseas, and potentially even U.S. territory. He reiterated that while he prefers to resolve the dispute through diplomacy, he will not allow what he described as the “world’s number one sponsor of terror” to gain nuclear arms.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy,” Trump told Congress. “But one thing is certain, I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Geneva talks under pressure

The upcoming Geneva talks mark the third round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, amid heightened military deployments and political pressure.

Vance said he hopes Iranian officials take Trump’s stated preference for diplomacy seriously during Thursday’s discussions.

When asked whether Washington would want to see Iran’s Supreme Leader step down, Vance declined to comment directly on the issue.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The renewed negotiations unfold against a backdrop of U.S. military deployments in the Middle East and escalating rhetoric, as the Trump administration seeks to balance deterrence with diplomatic engagement.