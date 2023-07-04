Erbil security busts illegal gun factory

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s security forces in Erbil have raided an illegal gun manufacturing site in the capital, seizing firearm spare parts, among other gun-making equipment.

A number of suspects in connection with the “factory” has been detained per an arrest warrant issued by the internal security, known as Asayish, judges, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Investigations into the site are ongoing, as numerous spare parts for assault rifles, pistols, and firearms, including AR-15, and AK-47 were seized on Monday.

The raid is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) crackdown on illegal gun possession and sale, the security forces told Kurdistan 24.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani last year ordered the closure of gun stores after the Region had witnessed a number of incidences involving deadly gun violence.

"We will not allow anyone to undermine public peace and security. Today, I have called on security services to close all weapon dealerships and seize all unlicensed weapons. I urge our citizens to join this national campaign and turn over unlicensed weapons to the [government]," he said at the time.

The Ministry of Interior has since opened numerous gun registration centers.

According to Article 6 of the 1993 weapons ownership law, any person over 18 who is a permanent resident of the Kurdistan Region and has no criminal record of mental illness can carry a weapon.

The Region's security forces regularly announce the confiscation of unlicensed weapons.