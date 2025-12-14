US Condemns Sydney Attack as Israel Warns of Rising Antisemitism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the deadly Sydney shooting that targeted a Jewish celebration, as Australian police confirmed ten deaths.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly condemned a deadly shooting in Australia that targeted a Jewish celebration, as international concern mounted following a mass-casualty attack in Sydney’s eastern suburbs that left ten people dead and at least a dozen wounded.

In a post on X on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States “strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration,” stressing that “antisemitism has no place in this world.”

“Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia,” Rubio wrote.

The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration.



Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 14, 2025

The statement came in the aftermath of a shooting rampage near Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, where gunfire erupted late Sunday, triggering a massive security response and scenes of panic as beachgoers fled the area.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Australian police confirmed that ten people were killed in the attack. Australia’s national broadcaster ABC reported that one of the shooters was among the dead, while at least 12 others were wounded, many of them seriously.

Police sealed off the area and urged the public to avoid the scene, warning that the situation remained a “developing incident.” More than 25 emergency units, including helicopters and special operations forces, were deployed, with casualties transported to major hospitals including St Vincent’s Hospital, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, and St George Hospital.

AFP reported that two individuals were taken into custody, with one suspect shot by police, a detail consistent with ABC’s reporting that one of the attackers was killed during the incident.

While Australian authorities have not officially confirmed the motive behind the shooting, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the attack as a targeted antisemitic assault.

Speaking from Jerusalem, Herzog condemned the violence as a “cruel attack on Jews,” referring to the victims as “our sisters and brothers in Sydney,” and accusing “vile terrorists” of carrying out the assault. He urged Australian authorities to intensify efforts against what he described as a growing wave of antisemitism in Australian society.

The CEO of the Australian Jewish Association echoed these concerns in comments to AFP, describing the shooting as a tragedy that was “entirely foreseeable.”

ABC detailed scenes of chaos and fear at the site, with eyewitnesses recounting confusion that quickly escalated into terror. Elizabeth Mealey, a resident of Randwick and former journalist, told the broadcaster she was dining at the Icebergs restaurant overlooking Bondi Beach when the shooting began.

“We thought it was fireworks, but it wasn’t. It was something much worse,” she said, describing people running up the beach in panic. Mealey said the gunfire appeared to be coming from near the Bondi Pavilion and noted delays before emergency sirens were heard.

She also reported hearing a later exchange of gunfire, which she assumed involved police neutralizing the suspect. “It’s terrifying,” she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” according to statements cited by AFP. He emphasized that police and emergency responders were working to save lives and urged the public to follow official instructions and avoid speculation regarding the motive.

Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most famous landmarks, is a major tourist destination and cultural symbol. The attack has cast a shadow over the area, transforming a space associated with leisure and safety into a crime scene marked by emergency vehicles and security cordons.

AFP noted that despite statements from Israeli officials and Jewish community leaders, Australian authorities have not yet confirmed that the attack specifically targeted the Jewish community.

As investigators move from emergency response to forensic examination, Australia faces one of its deadliest recent acts of violence, with ten lives lost and many more forever changed. The shooting has intensified international scrutiny over domestic security and rising antisemitism, while Australian authorities continue to determine whether the massacre at Bondi Beach was driven by hate or other motives.