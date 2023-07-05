Cinema

Kurdish movie to be screened at Egyptian film festival

The cover of the movie A White Dark House. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A White Dark House is a Kurdish film directed by Hardi Hassan Ali and it is scheduled to be screened at the Sharm El Sheikh Film Festival (SSFF) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on July 20.

The director of the film told Kurdistan 24, “This movie was shot in Erbil by a talented young staff, including Muhammed Idris as director of photography, Goran Ma'roof as set designer, Zanyar Kakakhani as sound designer, Karzan Piran as production manager, Kardina Hemin the programmer and many others.”

He also revealed that this short movie won the Best Director Award at the International Film Festival of India, as well as several other awards in Kurdistan and abroad.

Moreover, Ali said that the film has a duration of 18 minutes, and it tells the story of two characters named Dana and Shirin. The two protagonists are lost between a writer's story and their real lives.

In addition to directing the movie, Ali also wrote the script and produced the film. The film was sponsored by the Ala Center for Cultural and Artistic Development.

The SSFF is an annual event hosted in Sharm El Sheikh City in Egypt. The festival welcomes both long and short fiction and documentary films. There are Gold and Silver prizes for best films, with additional rewards for best actor and actress.

The SSFF tries to advance society’s valuation for film by presenting an opportunity for regional filmmakers to create a dialogue on cultural, political, and economic issues.

