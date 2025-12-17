Kurdistan Flag Day Marked in Brussels with Broad Kurdish Participation

Kurdistan Flag Day was celebrated in Brussels at the KRG Representation, uniting diaspora groups. KRG’s Representative to the European Union, highlighted the flag as a symbol of identity and unity, urging international recognition for the Kurdish nation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Flag Day was officially marked in Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the European Union, during a ceremony held at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representation, bringing together Kurdish diaspora groups and representatives from various political and civil organizations.

The celebration was organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government Representation in Belgium in coordination with the Kurdistan Diaspora Center in Brussels, with the participation of Kurdish centers and organizations representing all four parts of Kurdistan.

The event took place on Roosevelt Avenue, widely known as the street of embassies, underscoring the symbolic and diplomatic significance of the occasion. Kurdish flags were raised as participants gathered to commemorate what is considered a key national day for the Kurdish people.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Delavar Ajgeiy, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Representative to the European Union and Belgium, said the event reflected the importance of the flag as a core element of Kurdish national identity.

“As you know, today is Kurdistan official Flag Day. And we in our office, KRG office in Brussels, alongside with the Kurdish diaspora, we honored this day,” Ajgeiy said. “We had many members of the Kurdish diaspora coming to our office to celebrate. There were representatives from various political parties and organizations in Belgium.”

Ajgeiy emphasized the unique significance of the Kurdistan flag for Kurds worldwide, particularly in Brussels, where the flag is officially recognized.

“For us Kurds, the flag is more important than for other nations. The Kurdistani flag is our identity,” he said. “Especially in Brussels, the flag is officially recognized, and we use it in all occasions in our office, including official meetings and events.”

Ajgeiy noted that the Kurdistan flag has become a unifying symbol for Kurds across political and ideological lines.

“The Kurdish flag has been a symbol of unity for Kurds all over the world,” he said. “Today, different political parties with different political views gathered here in Brussels to celebrate this day.”

He added that the event also carried a broader message aimed at the international community.

“This is a message to the world and to Europeans that the Kurds are a nation with a flag that should be recognized at the United Nations,” Ajgeiy said. “This is one of the aims and dreams for many Kurds around the world.”

The Brussels celebration of Kurdistan Flag Day highlighted the growing visibility of Kurdish national symbols within European political spaces, while reinforcing themes of unity, identity, and aspirations for international recognition shared by Kurdish communities worldwide.

Kurdistan24's correspondent in Europe, Barzan Hassan, contributed to this article.