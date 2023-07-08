KRG parliamentary and provincial council elections to be held simultaneously

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ali Rashid, chairman of the Erbil Provincial Council, on Saturday told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Interior Ministry has approved holding both parliamentary and provincial council elections simultaneously.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday called on all Iraqis to visit polling stations in Erbil to update their biometric data in anticipation of the voting period.

Polling stations will be open from July 9 to August 7. Iraqis are also required to bring supporting identification documents.

While Kurdish political parties are negotiating to hold parliamentary elections on time, the KRG has not held provincial council elections for nine years.

In 2019, the Iraqi parliament decided to dissolve its provincial councils in addition to the provincial councils of the KRG.

Also, the Iraqi parliament decided to allow governors to manage financial and administrative affairs until provincial councils are elected.