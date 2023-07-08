Politics

KRG parliamentary and provincial council elections to be held simultaneously

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday called on all Iraqis to visit polling stations in Erbil to update their biometric data in anticipation of the voting period.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Biometric voter ID registration (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Biometric voter ID registration (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan provincial council elections IHEC KRG KRG Interior Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ali Rashid, chairman of the Erbil Provincial Council, on Saturday told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Interior Ministry has approved holding both parliamentary and provincial council elections simultaneously.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday called on all Iraqis to visit polling stations in Erbil to update their biometric data in anticipation of the voting period.

Polling stations will be open from July 9 to August 7. Iraqis are also required to bring supporting identification documents.

While Kurdish political parties are negotiating to hold parliamentary elections on time, the KRG has not held provincial council elections for nine years.

In 2019, the Iraqi parliament decided to dissolve its provincial councils in addition to the provincial councils of the KRG.

Also, the Iraqi parliament decided to allow governors to manage financial and administrative affairs until provincial councils are elected.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive