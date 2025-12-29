Adnan Faihan Elected First Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

Faihan, the nominee of the Coordination Framework, secured 178 votes, defeating rival candidate Muhsin Mandalawi, who received 107 votes. A total of 22 ballots were invalidated, with 306 lawmakers participating in the vote.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Adnan Faihan has been elected as the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament following a vote held during the inaugural session of the sixth parliamentary term on Monday.

Faihan, the nominee of the Coordination Framework, secured 178 votes, defeating rival candidate Muhsin Mandalawi, who received 107 votes. A total of 22 ballots were invalidated, with 306 lawmakers participating in the vote.

The election took place after Haibet Halbousi, the Progress Party candidate, was earlier elected speaker of parliament, winning 208 votes out of 309 cast.

Read More: Haibet Halbousi of Progress Party Elected Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

The first session of the new parliamentary term convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, attended by 292 members of parliament. It was chaired by Amer Faiz, the oldest serving MP, who oversaw the reading of lawmakers’ names and the administration of the constitutional oath before opening nominations for the parliament’s top leadership positions.

The session marked the formal start of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament and the completion of key leadership elections.