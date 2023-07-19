Iraqi FM, Swedish counterpart address Quran burning

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, in which the burning of the Islamic holy book was discussed, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahhaf.

At the meeting, the Iraqi Foreign Minister highlighted that more than two billion Muslims around the world have been deeply influenced by the Quran, which is why burning Quran acts are so serious and must not be repeated.

In order to prevent recurrences of offensive and repeated acts against Islam and the Quran, Hussein called on the Swedish government to confront such provocative acts, which fuel hate, racism, and extremism.

Hussein also emphasized that such provocative acts cannot be included as part of free speech, and he stressed the importance of having a strong international stance to protect religion, holy books, and beliefs based on international laws and norms.

Moreover, Hussein emphasized the importance of security and safety for diplomatic missions in Baghdad, including the Swedish mission.

Additionally, the Swedish Foreign Minister also condemned the burning of the Quran and underlined that such acts of anti-Islamic violence are strongly condemned by the Swedish government.

Lastly, Billstrom assured his counterpart that the Swedish government will do everything in its power to protect the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

Salwan Momika, 37, a member of the Iraqi diaspora community in Sweden, set the Quran’s pages ablaze on July 28. This was as Muslims around the world marked the first day of the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) holiday.

Fayaq Zedan, the head of Iraq’s Judicial Council, directed the public prosecutor to take the necessary legal measures to “extradite” the Iraqi national from the Nordic country.

On June 30, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 that the Swedish ambassador to Baghdad had been summoned, and he was asked to take legal action against the individual who burned the Quran in Stockholm.

Also, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, called to declare the Swedish Ambassador to Iraq a persona non grata and to sever ties with Sweden, which he described as “hostile to Islam” and a supporter of “immorality,” according to a statement he shared on his Twitter account.