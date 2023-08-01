Politics

Barzani genocide victims commemorated in Kazakhstan

The Barzani genocide preceded the Anfal campaign mounted by the Saddam regime against the Kurdish people in the late 1980s.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Barzanis genocide Kazakhstan Almaty

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The 40th anniversary of the Barzanis’ genocide was commemorated in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The President of the Kazakh Kurds Organization along with Ghafoor Ahmad, Governor of Mergasor, and Sheikh Ramazan, President of the Federation of the International Association of Kurds of the Former Soviet Union, attended the event.

In two separate speeches, Ahmad and Ramazan memorialized the victims of the atrocities committed by the Ba'athist regime.

Later during the event, the film My Mothers was screened, and poet Kinyaze Majid presented several poems on the Kurdish struggle for human rights.

As of 2009, there were over 38,000 Kurds living in Kazakhstan, according to the country’s last national census.

The majority of Kurds in Kazakhstan are descendants of tens of thousands of Soviet Union authority exiles from Caucasian countries to Central Asia.

The Barzani genocide preceded the Anfal campaign mounted by the Saddam regime against the Kurdish people in the late 1980s.

It is believed that at least 182,000 Kurdish civilians were massacred in the Anfal campaign, and thousands of villages were destroyed.

In July 2022, at least 100 human remains were recovered from the southern desert region in Iraq, and the remains were later buried in the Barzan area in northern Erbil Province.

The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
The commemoration of Barzanis' genocide in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive