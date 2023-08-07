Gulf KFC and Hardee's restaurants seek Kurdistan Region potatoes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bashar Mushir Agha, the owner of an investment company in the field of potato production and export, on Tuesday told Kurdistan 24 that KFC and Hardee's restaurant chains in Gulf countries have sought Kurdistan Region potatoes.

Agha also stated that they are currently discussing supply amounts and logistics with these international restaurant chains, and in the near future, they will be able to deliver Kurdistan Region potatoes to all international food brands.

Moreover, he noted that Kurdistan Region potatoes are now in great demand in the United Arab Emirates markets and have attracted the attention of many traders and investors in the field of food and agricultural products.

On July 31, Bawar Sabir Khoshnaw, a businessman in Erbil, told Kurdistan 24 that due to the superior quality of Kurdistan Region potatoes, McDonald's restaurant chains in the Gulf countries and Jordan have requested its supply.

Specifically, McDonald's restaurants are seeking 500 to 1,000 tons of Kurdistan potatoes per week, according to Khoshnaw.

