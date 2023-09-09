African Union becomes G20 member

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the African Union has been granted full membership status.

The premier’s announcement came during his opening remarks at the G20 summit, where top world leaders are convening in New Delhi to discuss the global economy, financial stability, mitigation, and climate change.

African Union marks the second regional bloc to be a member of the giant economies consortium after the European Union.

Embracing Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Mr Modi invited the head of the African bloc to sit at the table.

“I invite the representative of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20,” Modi said, adding, "This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South."

The leader has been pushing for a greater voice in the Global South, a reference to the developing economies in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The Union said the full membership helps the continent to meet "global challenges".