Under PM Barzani's Orders: Kurdistan Region Sends 28 More Thalassemia Patients Abroad for Bone Marrow Transplants

Kurdistan Region on April 4 dispatched its fifth thalassemia patient convoy abroad for bone marrow transplants under PM Masrour Barzani's orders. The KRG is covering all costs under an 11-billion-dinar budget, with 220 patients treated so far and a sixth convoy set to depart soon.

2026-04-04 23:19

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the orders of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Ministry of Health launched a new phase of its humanitarian medical initiative on Saturday, dispatching the fifth convoy of thalassemia patients abroad for treatment.

The convoy comprises 28 citizens, including patients, donors, and companions, who have completed all required medical examinations and scientific procedures and have been sent to several internationally accredited Joint Commission International (JCI) hospitals to undergo bone marrow transplant surgery.

The Kurdistan Regional Government is bearing the full cost of the treatment journey, covering travel, accommodation, medical examinations, and surgical procedures.

The initiative operates within a dedicated budget of nearly 11 billion dinars, allocated for sending 140 thalassemia patients abroad for treatment, regardless of whether the patient has a donor or whether one must be sourced externally.

Minister of Health Saman Barzanji, in a statement expressing gratitude and appreciation to the prime minister for his continued support of the health sector, announced that 220 citizens have so far been sent abroad for this type of treatment.

He also confirmed that the sixth convoy would depart in the coming days, and shared the welcome news that a number of previously treated patients had returned to their families after 100 days of successful treatment.

This step by the Kurdistan Regional Government is regarded as part of the service record of the ninth cabinet, whose primary objective includes easing the burden on citizens and providing the most advanced medical treatment for patients who lack access to the necessary equipment and technology inside the region.