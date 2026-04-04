From Steel to Petrochemicals: Israel Escalates Economic War on Iran While Preparing Energy Infrastructure Strike

Netanyahu on April 4 declared a devastating blow to Iran's petrochemical and steel sectors, calling them key sources of funding for Tehran's war effort. A senior Israeli official confirmed all preparations for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure are complete, pending US approval.

2026-04-04 22:46

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel's war against Iran's economy entered a new and more punishing phase on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a video message that Israeli forces had unleashed a devastating blow against Iran's petrochemical and steel industries, while a senior Israeli official simultaneously confirmed to Reuters that the country has completed all preparations for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure and is now awaiting only the formal green light from the United States.

Netanyahu announced that following Israel's earlier success in destroying 70% of Iran's steel production capacity — material that he said had been used as raw material for weapons manufacturing — Israeli forces have now struck Iran's petrochemical plants in their latest operation.

He described both the petrochemical sector and the steel industry as primary sources of funding for Iran's war effort, stating: "These two sectors are the main source of financing Iran's war budget against us and against the entire world." He made clear that targeting these institutions forms part of a broader strategy to sever the financial resources of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Netanyahu reaffirmed his pledge to the Israeli people, saying: "I promised that we would continue dismantling Iran, and this is exactly what we are doing now," adding that operations would continue until the final objective was achieved.

Israel ready to strike Iran's energy infrastructure

On the same day, a senior Israeli official disclosed to Reuters that Israel has completed all preparations for strikes on the Islamic Republic's energy infrastructure and is currently awaiting final approval and the formal green light from Washington.

The official indicated that these strikes are likely to be carried out within the coming days. The development came after President Donald Trump issued a final warning and a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran.

The announcement drew intense attention from political and military centers around the world, focused on the extent to which Washington is prepared to back the expansion of Israeli military operations against Iran's sensitive economic and energy targets at this stage of the conflict.

According to a report by i24NEWS, Israeli officials indicated that the country's military has set its sights on weapons and ammunition factories and the economic centers that underpin Tehran's authority. A security source disclosed that their military mission is nearing completion, with the objective being the total destruction of Iran's key resources — encompassing everything from raw material supply chains to the electricity and fuel sectors.

The source emphasized that Israel's new strategy goes beyond purely military strikes. It is, the source said, about stripping Iran of the fundamental infrastructure upon which the country is run.