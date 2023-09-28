US Special Operations warn local Arab leaders against the influence of malign actors

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) on Wednesday warned local leaders against the influence of malign actors, after 25 killed in renewed clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and rival militias in Deir ez-Zor last Monday.

The statement underlined that “destabilization of the region caused by the recent violence has resulted in tragic and needless loss of life.”

“It is imperative that all local leaders resist the influence of malign actors who promise many rewards but will deliver only suffering to the peoples of the area. This poses dire consequences and only allows for a situation that nobody welcomes-the resurgence of our common enemy-Daesh (ISIS).”

The statement also underlined support to the SDF.

SDF media official Farhad Shami in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday said that the pro-government militants were expelled from Dhiban in Deir ez-Zor after they infiltrated from the regime-controlled west bank of the Euphrates river in Mayadeen.

In late August, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and rival Arab militants in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Deir ez-Zor Military Council head Abu Khawla.

However, the SDF on Sept. 6 again controlled the areas they lost, and promised to make reforms in Deir ez-Zor.

The SDF has also accused the National Defence Forces (NDF) of attempting to destabilize Deir ez-Zor, and published confessions of an alleged NDF militant. The SDF also said they arrested members of the NDF during the fighting.