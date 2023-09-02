US Special Operations to continue supporting SDF amidst tensions in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) on Saturday Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant in a statement on Friday confirmed they will continue to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the enduring defeat of ISIS (a.k.a. Daesh in Arabic).

This news comes amidst continued tensions between the SDF and tribal fighters in Deir ez-Zor.

“Southwest Asia - Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force — Levant continues to closely monitor events in northeast Syria. We remain focused on working with the Democratic Forces to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh, in support of regional security and stability,” it said.

It also warned that “distractions from this critical work create instability and increase the risk of [a] Daesh (ISIS) resurgence.”

“The violence in northeast Syria must cease, and the effort returned to creating peace and stability in northeast Syria, free from the threat of Daesh,” it added.

The SOJTF LEVANT oversees US Special Operations activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, and in 2021 it replaced the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, which was focused only on Iraq and Syria.

“The Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve reaffirms its focus on advising, assisting and enabling partner forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh,” the statement said.

Also on Friday, the US Embassy in Syria called “on all parties to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation.”

The US-led Coalition against ISIS also stated “violence must cease in northeast Syria”, after dozens of people were killed in clashes between the SDF and tribal fighters.

Since Aug. 27, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, an Arab majority group that was part of the SDF and fought against ISIS.

After the fighting, the SDF withdrew from Al-Baghouz, Hajin, Al-Shafah, and Al-Susah in Deir ez-Zor.

Reportedly on Saturday, the SDF and tribal figures met in a coalition base to negotiate terms and end the infighting in Deir ez-Zor.