29 Asayish members killed in Derik airstrike: SDF commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi on Monday said that 29 members of the Asayish anti-narcotics department were killed by Turkish airstrikes last Sunday.

Turkish occupation targeted Internal Security academy in Derik. As a result, 29 heroes of anti-narcotic forces martyred.

It is a brutal crime and blatant violation of human rights that cannot be disregarded.

Turkey on Sunday evening targeted the Internal Forces Security (also known as Asayish) academy in Derik.

“It is a brutal crime and blatant violation of human rights that cannot be disregarded. Internal Security Forces is a civil institution supported by Global Coalition to enhance stability and safety in the region,” Abdi said in a tweet.

“We won't hesitate in confronting Turkish occupation assaults and attacks on our land and people, and it's our legitimate right to face them.”

Earlier today, the Asayish said Turkish air strikes “targeted a center for our forces in the Kocherat district on the evening of Sunday, October 8, which led to the martyrdom of a number of members of our forces and the injury of others."

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Monday declared three days of mourning for the 29 Asayish members who were killed in the Turkish strikes.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) on Monday also reported that Turkish airstrikes in Bashiriyah (Darbasiyah) seriously injured 5 women, while they were working in a cotton field.

The SDF also said two children were killed this afternoon by Turkish shelling in Ain Issa. So far, Turkey has not responded to the allegations of civilian deaths.

Before Sunday’s strike, at least 15 people were killed, including six civilians since Turkey launched drone and airstrikes on Oct. 5, after the Turkish FM Hakan Fidan said two fighters coming from Syria for an Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attack in Ankara.

AANES Foreign Relations Department co-chair, Bedran Jiya Kurd told reporters on Monday that “the theories Turkey are advancing [Ankara attackers coming from Syria] are not true. Turkey wants to legitimize its attacks. The primary aim of the attacks is to destroy our people's existence."

The Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Monday claimed they killed 150 militants in air operations in the Kurdistan Region between 1 and 4 October, and in northern Syria on 5 between 8 October.