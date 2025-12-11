Flash Floods Inflict Severe Agricultural Damage in Erbil’s Taqtaq sub-district, over 800,000 Fish Lost

Haji Sabah Osman, director of the Taqtaq agriculture department, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that the torrential rains “did not spare agriculture in the region,” causing widespread destruction of fish farms and public green spaces.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The director of the agriculture department in Erbil’s Taqtaq district has confirmed extensive agricultural losses following heavy rains and flash floods that struck the Kurdistan Region earlier this week.

Haji Sabah Osman, director of the Taqtaq agriculture department, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that the torrential rains “did not spare agriculture in the region,” causing widespread destruction of fish farms and public green spaces.

According to preliminary assessments, more than 200 fish farms have been destroyed, resulting in the loss of over 800,000 fish. Osman added that the floods also damaged generators and essential equipment used by farmers.

“The damage extends beyond fish; it also affects generators and all related equipment. Additionally, numerous fields and gardens belonging to citizens have been damaged, and several parks and gardens were not spared either,” he said.

The flash floods, triggered by heavy downpours on Tuesday, caused significant destruction across parts of the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Sulaimani province. Homes in Garmiyan, Chamchamal, and other areas were inundated, with several fatalities reported.

In response to the crisis, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed all relevant government bodies to provide immediate support to affected residents. Following his directive, the Kurdistan Regional Government dispatched aid to the impacted areas, offering assistance to families who have suffered losses in the flooding.