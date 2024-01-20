Zakho to hold ‘biggest mass protest’ against deadly Iranian attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Zakho Independent Administration is set to witness the “biggest mass protest” against Iranian attacks on Erbil last week, a top official told Kurdistan24.

The protests will be held in the city center of Zakho, where a significant turnout is expected, Guhdar Sheikho, the head of the Administration, told Kurdistan24 on Saturday.

“All the preparations for the demonstrations are complete,” he added.

The local official described the attacks as “terrorist and unjustifiable.”

Following Erbil, the Zakho Chamber of Commerce has similarly urged its residents to refrain from purchasing Iranian products in protest of the attacks.

Several mass protests have taken place across the Kurdistan Region since last week to condemn the attacks that had killed a renowned Kurdish businessman and his little daughter along with two others. Six other people were wounded.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last week targeted the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attacks.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of its kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.