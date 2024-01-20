Mass protests held by Kurdish diaspora for Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdish diaspora across several Western countries on Saturday held protests against the Jan. 15 missile attack on Erbil.

Ahmad Banavi, the head of the Kurdistan Diaspora Center in Canada, told Kurdistan24 that the Kurdistan Diaspora Center “strongly condemns Iran's missile attack” on Erbil.

The Kurdish diaspora staged demonstrations in Washington DC, Canada, the UK, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hanover, Hamburg, Wolfsburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Oslo, Helsinki, Brussels, Vienna, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Athens and Geneva, according to the latest information provided to Kurdistan24.

Earlier, Kurdistan24's reporter in Brussels, Barzan Hassan, said that the diaspora would hold more demonstrations against the attacks in other European countries and the United States.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil, with the last such instance occurring at the site of a prominent Kurdish oil tycoon in 2021.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.

Edited by Dastan Muwaffaq

UPDATED AT 7:17 p.m.

UPDATED AT 9:13 p.m.