235 ATMs to be installed in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – About 80 service centers will be installed in Erbil to accommodate approximately 235 ATMs from various banks.

The infrastructure is intended to enable Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) civil servants to receive their salaries electronically.

The establishment of ATM stations in banks and the redistribution of some civil servants to banks are indications of the expansion of the MyAccount Initiative.

The civil servants, who are employees of the KRG, can make withdrawals and deposits at the select ATMs.

Currently, the distribution of bank cards to employees is being carried out through 10 state-owned banks.

Marwan Ahmad, supervisor of the project, told Kurdistan24 on Monday that approximately 25,000 accounts have been successfully registered for their owners thus far.

Ahmad also mentioned that they are currently working on coordinating with banks to install the ATMs at the stations.

The pilot project is expected to be finalized in 2025 to integrate all civil servants into the digital payment system.

The government’s Department of Information Technology (DIT) designed, tested, piloted, and implemented a secure application for onboarding KRG employees into the program in line with the Central Bank of Iraq’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) needs, according to a press release previously shared with Kurdistan24.

It is believed that there are four banks offering services for the program: Ashur, BBAC, Cihan, and RT.

Erbil currently has ATMs from five private banks, namely RT Bank, Cihan Bank, Ashur International Bank, National Bank of Iraq, and BBAC Bank, all of which are synchronized with MyAccount, except for the National Bank of Iraq.

