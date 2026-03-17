KDP Faction in Kirkuk Welcomes Resumption of Oil Exports via Ceyhan, Citing Strategic Economic Benefits

KDP’s Kirkuk faction praised the oil export deal via Ceyhan as a strategic step toward economic recovery, crediting PM Masrour Barzani’s efforts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction in the Kirkuk Provincial Council on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of oil exports through the Kurdistan Region, describing the agreement as a strategic move toward economic recovery and stability.

On Wednesday, the KDP faction in Kirkuk announced in a statement that it “warmly appreciates” the continuous and dedicated efforts of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, following the agreement to resume the export of Kirkuk’s oil through the Kurdistan Region’s pipelines to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The statement described the agreement as the result of a “national vision and strong will” led by the prime minister, emphasizing that it represents a strategic step toward economic revitalization and ensuring stability in the province.

The faction expressed confidence that the move would bring positive outcomes, stating that it would contribute to improving living conditions for all residents of Kirkuk across its diverse components, while also benefiting the wider population of Iraq.

It further underlined that this “significant achievement” demonstrates that protecting public interests and restoring constitutional rights have consistently been among the top priorities of the Kurdistan Region’s leadership.

The KDP’s welcoming stance comes amidst significant legislative activity in Baghdad. On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament held a session focused specifically on the resumption of oil exports and the financial relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

Omar Mohammed, a Member of the Iraqi Parliament from the Kurdistan Islamic Union (Yekgirtu) faction, told Kurdistan24 that the session addressed the halt in exports that had been in place since March 8. He noted that the resumption is viewed as essential for meeting domestic needs and national economic requirements.

According to Mohammed, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament emphasized during the session that the Kurdistan Region must be dealt with strictly according to the provisions of the Iraqi Constitution. Furthermore, the Speaker issued a firm directive that the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees must not be interfered with or delayed under any circumstances.

The parliamentary session was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy (Minister of Oil), the Undersecretary for Extraction, the Undersecretary for Distribution, and the Director Generals of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) and the Oil Products Distribution Company.

Addressing the security dimension of the oil industry, MP Mohammed noted that the Iraqi government has acknowledged the significant damage caused by attacks from "outlawed armed groups" targeting the Kurdistan Region. These attacks have been cited as a primary factor hindering economic progress and regional stability.

The convergence of local support from Kirkuk and the constitutional assurances from the Iraqi Parliament signals a potential shift toward a more stable and legally grounded framework for oil management in the region. Framing the agreement as both an economic and national milestone, officials hope the move will bring a permanent end to the export disruptions that have plagued the sector since early March.

Updated on Mar. 18, 2025, at 2:19 pm