Iraqi Parliament Speaker Affirms Equal Treatment for Kurdistan Region Employees, Says Salaries Must Not Be Politicized

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat Al-Halbousi affirmed that Kurdistan Region employees are equal to others in Iraq, stressing salaries must not be affected by political disputes.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s parliament speaker delivered a clear message on Tuesday regarding the status of public employees in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing equality and warning against politicizing salaries amid ongoing tensions.

On Tuesday, Haibat Al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, affirmed the council’s commitment to proceeding with the payment of salaries for employees in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement issued by the Parliament’s Media Office, Halbousi stressed that “the employee in the Kurdistan Region is the same as the employee in any other Iraqi province,” underscoring the principle of equal treatment across the country.

He further emphasized that the parliament would not allow any harm to citizens’ livelihoods, adding that the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees must not be affected by political disagreements.

Halbousi also highlighted the importance of adhering to the law and the constitution, noting that both serve as the framework for resolving disputes and ensuring rights are protected.

The remarks come as the Kurdistan Region’s Security and Crisis Committee convened in Erbil on Tuesday under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who reaffirmed the region’s commitment to defending its people and sovereignty.

During a press conference following the meeting, PM Barzani emphasized unity and determination, stating that the leadership stands firmly alongside the people of Kurdistan.

He also called for guarantees to ensure continued production from the Kurdistan Region’s oil fields and urged Baghdad to prevent further attacks on energy infrastructure.

Barzani stressed the need to safeguard citizens’ livelihoods, urging the federal government to ensure timely salary payments and avoid using the issue as a political tool.

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government has presented proposals aimed at resolving outstanding issues and is awaiting further discussions with federal authorities.

The statements reflect ongoing concerns over economic stability and the protection of public sector salaries amid broader political dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad.