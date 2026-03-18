KRG Begins Exporting 250,000 bpd from Kirkuk Oil Fields via Türkiye Pipeline

The move ordered by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani aims to stabilize the energy sector amid ongoing regional challenges

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday the beginning of exporting 250,000 barrels of oil per day from the Kirkuk oil fields through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline network to Türkiye, following a directive from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken in response to “extraordinary circumstances” facing the country and as part of broader efforts to manage the current situation.

According to the statement, operations began early Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., with the Ministry of Natural Resources coordinating closely with the Iraqi Ministry of Oil to begin activities at the Saralu oil facility, enabling the flow of crude from Kirkuk fields.

The ministry explained that the step aims to transport 250,000 barrels of oil per day from Kirkuk to the Fishkhabour terminal, where it will then be exported via the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline system to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean coast.

Officials described the move as part of ongoing efforts by the KRG to reorganize the energy sector and bolster economic stability during a period marked by regional uncertainty affecting both Iraq and the wider area.

The resumption of exports from Kirkuk’s oil wells is expected to provide a critical boost to public revenues and reinforce coordination between Erbil and Baghdad on energy policy, particularly as both sides navigate economic pressures and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Tuesday that oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline will resume “as soon as possible,” citing extraordinary national circumstances and the need for collective responsibility.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said the decision aims to help the country navigate a difficult period, emphasizing cooperation and urgency in addressing ongoing challenges.

Barzani noted that parallel discussions with the federal government in Baghdad are continuing, with a focus on lifting restrictions affecting imports and trade into the Kurdistan Region.

He added that efforts are also underway to secure guarantees for international oil and gas companies to safely resume production.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the United States for its role and support in facilitating the process.