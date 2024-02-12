PM Barzani visits late Peshraw Dizayee’s family in Dubai

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday visited the family of late Peshraw Dizayee in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who was killed in Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Jan. 15 in Erbil.

The premier met with the wife and children of Dizayee who survived the ballistic missiles.

Prime Minister Barzani wished them a “speedy recovery,” according to a statement from his office.

Dr. Hana, the wife of the late businessman, was wounded in the attack along with two children of Dizayee. An 11-month-old Zhina Dizayee, Hana’s daughter, was killed in the attack.

A guest and a housekeeper were among the victims.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the site was a “Mossad espionage center”, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) vehemently rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless”.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji and an Iraqi parliamentary investigation team similarly announced that the targeted place was a “family residence”, rejecting the allegations.

Human Rights Watch also announced that Iran’s attack had only killed civilians in the house.

This is not the first time that Iran has targeted the private residences of Kurdish businessmen with ballistic missiles.

In early 2022, the country fired a salvo of missiles at the mansion of Sheikh Baz, an oil tycoon, alleging the site was a “Mossad spy center”, a claim that had been widely rejected by the KRG and Iraqi government. International condemnation of the attack followed later.