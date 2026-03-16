Missile, Drone Attacks on U.S. Embassy and Deadly Jadriya Strike Trigger Security Lockdown in Baghdad

On Tuesday that approximately 10 to 12 missile and drone attacks were launched against the U.S. Embassy located inside the Green Zone, sharply escalating tensions in the heavily fortified district.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The security situation in Baghdad has significantly deteriorated following a series of attacks targeting the United States Embassy in Baghdad and a separate strike on a house in the Jadriya neighborhood that reportedly killed several senior members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

A Kurdistan24 correspondent in the Iraqi capital reported on Tuesday that approximately 10 to 12 missile and drone attacks were launched against the U.S. Embassy located inside the Green Zone, sharply escalating tensions in the heavily fortified district.

At the same time, a house in the Jadriya neighborhood was targeted in a strike that completely burned the building. According to initial reports, three individuals were inside the residence, and it is believed that two of them were senior leaders of armed groups affiliated with the PMF, though their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, Iraqi security forces have deployed heavily across the capital and imposed widespread closures.

Most streets and alleys in the Jadriya neighborhood have been shut down, along with several key routes, including the Double Deck Bridge, the 14th of July Bridge, and Abu Nuwas Street.

Sources also indicated that PMF commanders have been instructed to evacuate their bases and headquarters in Baghdad and relocate their residences amid fears of additional targeted attacks.

In a related development, a security source told AFP that the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was again targeted early Tuesday by drones and missiles.

The source said a powerful explosion occurred inside the embassy compound, after which black smoke was seen rising into the sky while air defense systems were activated to intercept the incoming projectiles.

According to security officials, the latest assault involved three drones and four missiles, with at least one drone reportedly landing inside the embassy compound.