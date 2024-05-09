Israeli missile attack near Damascus outskirts, targeting al-Nujaba HQ

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the successful interception and destruction of Israeli missiles launched from the Golan Heights towards the periphery of Damascus on Thursday morning (May 20).

According to official sources, the attack occurred at 3:20 am, targeting a building in the outskirts of Damascus. While the assault resulted in material damage, the prompt response of Syrian air defense systems led to the downing of several incoming missiles.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights provided additional insights into the nature of the Israeli airstrike, identifying the targeted sites as a cultural center and an educational institution affiliated with the Iraqi al-Nujaba Movement.

Situated in the Sayyidah Zainab area south of Damascus, these facilities are associated with the broader Islamic Resistance in Iraq, encompassing groups such as the al-Nujaba Movement and Kata'ib Hezbollah.

Local sources corroborated reports of casualties, with three members of the al-Nujaba Movement sustaining injuries as a result of the airstrike. The incident underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the continued volatility surrounding the Syrian conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the ramifications of this latest exchange of hostilities between Israel and Syria reverberate across the region, highlighting the enduring complexities and geopolitical dynamics at play in the Syrian theater.