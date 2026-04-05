Türkiye Firmly Denies Supplying Missiles and Drones to Iran, Calls Reports Deliberate Disinformation

Türkiye's Presidency formally denied supplying missiles and drones to Iran, calling reports of weapons transfers and a downed US aircraft deliberate black propaganda.

2026-04-05 03:58

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye has formally rejected claims that it supplied missiles and drones to Iran, and dismissed as false reports that an American aircraft was shot down using a Turkish air defense system — denouncing the allegations as a coordinated campaign of psychological warfare.

On Sunday, the Disinformation Combat Centre of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye issued a statement declaring that reports circulating on certain social media accounts and disinformation platforms — alleging that Türkiye had provided Iran with advanced anti-aircraft missiles and drones, or that a US F-15 had been struck by a Turkish-made air defense system — had "no basis in truth whatsoever."

The statement characterized the reports as deliberate acts of psychological warfare and black propaganda, asserting that their purpose was to damage Türkiye's constructive role in regional crises and to weaken Ankara's diplomatic efforts toward the consolidation of peace.

The Presidency further reaffirmed that Türkiye remains committed to its position of preserving peace and stability across all regional processes, and stated that this disinformation campaign against Türkiye was designed to turn global public opinion against the country.