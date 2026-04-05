Tasnim: US Bombing Its Own Missing Pilot in Iran to Prevent Capture by Iranian Forces

Iran's Tasnim News Agency cited a military source claiming US forces struck areas in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in an attempt to kill their missing F-15E crew member before he could be captured by Iranian forces.

2026-04-05 02:42

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Tasnim News Agency published a striking claim on Sunday, citing a military source, that US forces — having lost hope of rescuing one of their downed airmen — are now attempting to kill him through airstrikes before he falls into Iranian hands. The report marks a dramatic and deeply troubling new dimension in the story of the missing crew member whose F-15E was shot down by Iranian forces two days ago.

According to the military source cited by Tasnim, American fighter jets struck several areas in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province on the previous night, on the suspicion that the missing airman may be located in that area. The source stated that US forces had lost hope of finding the second crew member of the downed aircraft — referred to as a weapons system officer — and that they were now seeking to kill him through the bombing of several locations in order to prevent him from falling into the hands of Iranian forces.

On whether the airman is currently in Iranian custody, the military source disclosed nothing, saying only: "We will not be issuing any news on that matter for now. But the Americans are not telling the full truth even about the first pilot, whom they claimed to have rescued."

The military source concluded with a pointed remark, stating that the story of the crew members of the downed American fighter jet would become yet another source of embarrassment for the United States and would lift the veil on the truths being concealed.