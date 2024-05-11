Lalish center a cultural heritage for Kurdish nation: KDP President Masoud Barzani 

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the Lalish Cultural and Social Center's establishment, KDP President Masoud Barzani reaffirmed his dedication to bolstering the foundation's endeavors.

President Barzani extended his congratulations to the Chairman, members of the High Committee, and the entire Yazidi community on this milestone occasion.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Lalish Cultural and Social Center in preserving the cultural heritage of the Kurdish nation and safeguarding the traditions of the Yazidi community, President Barzani underscored the Center's resilience in the face of adversity.

"The Lalish Center has been instrumental in upholding the rich tapestry of Kurdish culture and the enduring legacy of the Yazidi community despite formidable challenges," remarked President Barzani in his statement.

Expressing his unwavering support for the Center's initiatives, President Barzani conveyed his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity, along with a message of peace and happiness for all Yazidi brothers and sisters.