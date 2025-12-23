Trump Issues Forceful New Warning to Maduro as US Escalates Tanker Interdictions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry began evacuating the families of its diplomats from Venezuela, a move that added a significant international dimension to the standoff.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a forceful new warning to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as Washington intensified efforts to intercept sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean, underscoring a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against the government in Caracas.

Speaking in Florida and flanked by senior national security officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump signaled readiness to further ratchet up the campaign, which began four months ago with an emphasis on stemming drug trafficking but has since evolved into a broader confrontation with Maduro’s rule.

“If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’ll ever be able to play tough,” Trump said, issuing one of his strongest personal warnings yet to the Venezuelan leader.

His remarks came as he announced plans for the US Navy to build a new large warship, reinforcing the administration’s policy of "making peace through strength."

The warning coincided with ongoing US Coast Guard operations to pursue a sanctioned oil tanker described by the White House as part of a Venezuelan “dark fleet” used to evade US sanctions. According to US officials, the vessel is sailing under a false flag and is subject to a judicial seizure order.

“It’s moving along, and we’ll end up getting it,” Trump said.

The operation marked the third such pursuit in recent days. On Saturday, the Coast Guard seized the Panama-flagged tanker Centuries, which US officials identified as part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet. Earlier this month, with support from the Navy, the Coast Guard also seized another sanctioned tanker, Skipper, similarly registered in Panama.

After the initial seizure, Trump said the United States would impose a “blockade” on Venezuela, reiterating his long-held claim that Maduro’s grip on power is weakening. Last week, he demanded that Caracas return assets seized from US oil companies years ago, again citing those actions to justify the blockade of sanctioned tankers traveling to or from the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the tanker interdictions were designed to send a global signal. Targeting the vessels, she said, is meant to show that “the illegal activity that Maduro is participating in cannot stand,” adding that Washington would “stand up for our people.”

As tensions escalated, Russia’s Foreign Ministry began evacuating the families of its diplomats from Venezuela, a move that added a significant international dimension to the standoff. A European intelligence official said the evacuations, which began on Friday, include women and children and reflect assessments of the situation in “very grim tones.”

Moscow said it was not evacuating its embassy but did not directly address whether diplomats’ families were being withdrawn. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who expressed support for Caracas against what Venezuela describes as Washington’s declared blockade.

Gil accused the United States of “aggressions and flagrant violations of international law” in the Caribbean.

While US forces pursued vessels in international waters, a tanker linked to the shadow fleet was seen operating between Venezuelan refineries, including El Palito, west of Caracas. The ship remained there through Sunday as families gathered on nearby beaches, offering a stark contrast between geopolitical tension and daily life.

Residents recalled busier times, when multiple tankers filled the bay, and the oil industry was stronger. “Up to nine or 10 tankers would wait out there,” said Manuel Salazar, a longtime beach worker. “Now, look, one,” he said, pointing to rising prices and deepening economic strain.

In response, Venezuela’s ruling party-controlled National Assembly on Monday gave initial approval to legislation that would criminalize a wide range of activities linked to tanker seizures.

The proposed law would allow fines and prison terms of up to 20 years for promoting or supporting what it calls acts of piracy or blockades against commercial entities operating in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the US Defense Department continues, under Trump’s orders, a parallel campaign targeting smaller vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that Washington alleges are involved in drug trafficking, reinforcing the administration’s increasingly assertive regional strategy.