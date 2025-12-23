KDP Delegation Meets Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Discuss Government Formation

Both sides emphasized cooperation on a shared vision aimed at supporting development and reconstruction projects in a way that meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A high-level negotiating delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) met with leader of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss recent political developments and the formation of the next Iraqi government.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s press office, Sudani received the KDP delegation led by Fazel Mirani, Secretary of the KDP Political Bureau. The meeting focused on the latest developments in the country and stressed the importance of coordination and a unified position among national political forces during the current phase.

Both sides emphasized cooperation on a shared vision aimed at supporting development and reconstruction projects in a way that meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people. The talks also highlighted the need to accelerate the implementation of constitutional obligations within established timelines, in order to advance reform and development programs that serve the national interest.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan24 correspondent Shvan Jabari reported from Baghdad that the KDP negotiating delegation is scheduled to hold further meetings with key political leaders, including Thabet al-Abbasi of the National Hasm Alliance and Khamis al-Khanjar, the Iraqi Sunni politician.

The KDP delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday evening to begin a series of discussions with Iraqi political parties as part of efforts to form a new federal government. During these talks, the delegation is expected to address the Kurdistan Region’s share in the upcoming government and reaffirm the KDP’s entitlement as the leading winner of the recent elections.

The KDP negotiating delegation includes:

- Fazel Mirani, Secretary of the KDP Political Bureau

- Fuad Hussein, Member of the Political Bureau

- Nawzad Hadi, Member of the Political Bureau

- Umed Sabah, Member of the KDP Central Committee

- Faris Issa, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representation Office in Baghdad