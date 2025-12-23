Duhok Governor Expresses Solidarity with Leyla Zana Following Racist Chants in Turkey

“Any patriotic Kurd is our fellow and a source of dignity,” Tatar said in a statement, condemning the attacks and voicing support for Zana amid growing regional criticism of the incident.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Duhok Governor Ali Tatar has expressed solidarity with veteran Kurdish politician Leyla Zana following racist and insulting chants directed at her during a football match in Turkey, stressing Kurdish unity and dignity in the face of hate speech.

Zana was targeted with offensive chants by some supporters during a match between Bursaspor and Somaspor, an incident that sparked widespread outrage among political parties and public figures across Turkey. The episode occurred at a sensitive time, as renewed discussions and peace efforts aimed at resolving the Kurdish issue have recently resumed, raising concerns that deep-rooted anti-Kurdish sentiment persists in parts of society.

Several Turkish political figures strongly condemned the chants. Pervin Buldan, a member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation to Imrali, described the insults as unacceptable under any circumstances, emphasizing that her party firmly rejects such language.

DEM Party MP Serhat Eren said the incident reflected long-standing anti-Kurdish hatred that has gone unpunished for years, warning that tolerating such behavior only deepens social divisions. Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Inan Akgun Alp also denounced the chants as a racist attack, calling on authorities to take immediate legal action against those responsible.

HUDA PAR board member Seyhmus Tanrikulu criticized attempts to normalize racism under the guise of football, describing the incident as a collective disgrace and questioning the silence of prosecutors and politicians. Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP Suna Kepolu Ataman likewise rejected the insults, warning that acts framed as patriotism but rooted in hate threaten ongoing peace efforts.

CHP MP Sezgin Tanrıkulu said Zana remains a source of pride for her people, stressing that she will continue to advocate for peace, coexistence, and friendship in Turkey despite ongoing racism and hate speech.

The incident has renewed calls for stronger measures against racism in sports and public life, with lawmakers and officials urging accountability and a renewed commitment to peace and social cohesion.