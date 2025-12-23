Italian Army Chief of Staff Visits Erbil, Reaffirms Support for Peshmerga Reforms

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the visit focused on strengthening coordination and cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Italian Army in the Kurdistan Region.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lieutenant General Issa Ozer, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, on Tuesday welcomed General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, along with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolo Fontana, upon their arrival at Erbil International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the visit focused on strengthening coordination and cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Italian Army in the Kurdistan Region. Talks centered on advancing the ongoing reform process and expanding collaboration in consultancy, training, and the exchange of military expertise.

Lieutenant General Ozer expressed his appreciation for General Portolano’s visit and praised the role of Italian military advisors working with the Peshmerga forces. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, noting Italy’s key role in the international coalition against terrorism.

“Italy has long been a reliable partner of the Peshmerga forces, particularly in the fields of military logistics and training,” Ozer said, adding that current cooperation also includes advisory support and reform initiatives aimed at enhancing institutional and operational capabilities.

During a separate meeting with Italian military teams deployed in the Kurdistan Region, General Portolano congratulated Italian advisors for their efforts and commended the Peshmerga forces for their advanced capabilities, especially in training and reform programs. He highlighted the Peshmerga’s contribution to promoting security and stability in the region and supporting lasting peace.

Italy has been a long-standing partner of the Kurdistan Region, providing training, advisory support, and logistical assistance to the Peshmerga forces as part of international efforts to combat terrorism and strengthen regional security.

Italy has operated a diplomatic mission in Erbil since 2015, with its status officially upgraded to a Consulate General in 2024. The KRG operates a representation office in Rome.

In late 2022, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Erbil to meet with the leadership of the Kurdistan Region and visit Italian troops.