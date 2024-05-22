50 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Iraq: KRG Minister of Health

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reported 50 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Iraq, with eight resulting in death.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, KRG Minister of Health Dr. Saman Barzanji addressed a news conference outlining the government's strategy to control transmittable diseases. This plan is implemented daily and maintained on a routine basis.

"There are many transmittable and contagious diseases between humans, and each of these diseases requires its own programs and planning to identify, control, and reduce their spread," Barzanji stated.

He highlighted that these diseases have various transmission routes and characteristics, often spreading between birds and humans, animals and humans, or through agricultural products. "Departments within the health sector, agriculture, and veterinary teams are on alert," he added.

Barzanji emphasized the importance of interdepartmental communication and coordination, involving the water departments, Ministry of Interior, and agriculture. "Health is a completely different science, but there are common diseases that require coordinated efforts."

As every year, the KRG is preparing to prevent and control communicable diseases before outbreaks occur. "Early control is crucial for us to prevent the spread of the disease," Barzanji emphasized.

He noted that with the onset of summer and climate change, diseases such as diarrhea, cholera (a severe type of diarrhea), and CCHF become more prevalent and concerning due to their high mortality and disability rates.

"The CCHF disease exists in Iraq, and the first case was detected in the Kurdistan Region yesterday. There are 50 cases of this fever in Iraq, with eight deaths. Two cases have been registered in Kurdistan, and one has died," Barzanji underscored.