Environment

Weather forecast: rain, cooler temperatures expected

Residents are advised to prepare for potential thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to dust.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Weather Forecast. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Weather Forecast. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Weather forecast Weather conditions Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has released the latest weather forecast along with rainfall data from the past 24 hours.

Saturday's Forecast:

- Conditions: Cloudy to partly cloudy with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in mountainous areas.
- Temperature: Expected to drop by about three degrees Celsius compared to Friday's temperature.
- Wind: Northwest direction with visibility of nine kilometers under normal conditions, reducing to less than five kilometers during dust storms.

Sunday's Forecast:

- Conditions: Cloudy with light dust.
- Temperature: Similar to Saturday's temperatures.
- Rainfall: Less rainfall expected compared to Saturday.

This forecast indicates a brief period of cooler and wetter weather, particularly affecting the mountainous regions.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to dust.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 33°C (91.4°F)

- Sulaimani: 30°C (86°F)

- Duhok: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Zakho: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Halabja: 33°C (91.4°F)

- Kirkuk: 35°C (95°F)

- Soran: 28°C (82.4°F)

- Haji Omeran: 20°C (68°F)

- Garmian: 36°C (96.8°F)

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive