Weather forecast: rain, cooler temperatures expected

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has released the latest weather forecast along with rainfall data from the past 24 hours.

Saturday's Forecast:

- Conditions: Cloudy to partly cloudy with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

- Temperature: Expected to drop by about three degrees Celsius compared to Friday's temperature.

- Wind: Northwest direction with visibility of nine kilometers under normal conditions, reducing to less than five kilometers during dust storms.

Sunday's Forecast:

- Conditions: Cloudy with light dust.

- Temperature: Similar to Saturday's temperatures.

- Rainfall: Less rainfall expected compared to Saturday.

This forecast indicates a brief period of cooler and wetter weather, particularly affecting the mountainous regions.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential thunderstorms and reduced visibility due to dust.

Here are the highest expected temperatures in both Celsius and Fahrenheit across key cities in the region:

- Erbil: 33°C (91.4°F)

- Sulaimani: 30°C (86°F)

- Duhok: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Zakho: 31°C (87.8°F)

- Halabja: 33°C (91.4°F)

- Kirkuk: 35°C (95°F)

- Soran: 28°C (82.4°F)

- Haji Omeran: 20°C (68°F)

- Garmian: 36°C (96.8°F)