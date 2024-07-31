Iraqi Armed Forces spox blames international coalition for attack on PMF HQ

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Major General Yahya Rasul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, held the international coalition forces "fully responsible for the repercussions" following a recent attack on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Babylon.

In his statement, Major General Rasul condemned the attack, which took place at 22:45 on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

He reported that fighter jets from across the border targeted Iraqi sites affiliated with the security services in northern Babylon Governorate, resulting in the deaths of several PMF members and injuries to others.

He described the attack as a "heinous crime" and an "unjustified and irresponsible aggressive act."

Major General Rasul criticized the international coalition forces for undermining efforts to transition from their current role to a bilateral security relationship based on mutual respect and Iraq’s sovereignty. He argued that such violations threaten to destabilize the region and escalate conflicts.

"The international coalition is present in Iraq with a specific mandate to combat a common enemy. This attack represents a serious breach of that mandate," Major General Rasul stated.

He emphasized that Iraq would pursue legal and diplomatic measures to protect its sovereignty, honor the memory of the fallen soldiers, and hold those responsible accountable.