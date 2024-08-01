CoI’s File of Grand Larceny in Century, assisted by Kurdistan Region Government, Iraqi Federal Government

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (CoI), on August 1st, 2024, announced officially a grand larcenist, and was thankful to the Ministry of Interior at the Kurdistan Region Government for their assistance of getting the criminal arrested.

It is a part of opened cases of the File of a Grand Larceny in the Century. The CoI didn’t disclose the name of the larcenist though, but it extended its gratitude for the support and assistance they received from both Iraqi Federal Government and Kurdistan Regional Government.

Previously, a decision was made to get four suspects arrested, who were in charge at the former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi's government. All four have already been detained by the Federal Supreme Crime Court.

According to the official sources, the accusations then charges followed their involvement in a cash withdrawal from the General Tax Authority.

The larcenists of the century, were also involved in the embezzlement of 2.5 billion and 500 million dollars from the state’s tax- revenue that happened between September 2021 and August 2022.