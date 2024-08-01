Politics

CoI’s File of Grand Larceny in Century, assisted by Kurdistan Region Government, Iraqi Federal Government

Iraqi Commission of Integrity (CoI) extended its gratitude for the support and assistance they received from both Iraqi Federal Government and Kurdistan Regional Government.
author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Iraqi Federal Government's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani with arresting larcenists and Embezzlement (Photo: Archived/ Iraqi Government Media Department)
Iraqi Federal Government's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani with arresting larcenists and Embezzlement (Photo: Archived/ Iraqi Government Media Department)
Kurdistan Iraqi Federal Parliament Kurdistan Region Government Corruption Iraqi Commission of Integrity (CoI) File of Grand Larceny in Century File of Grand Larceny in Century Embezzlement

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (CoI), on August 1st, 2024, announced officially a grand larcenist, and was thankful to the Ministry of Interior at the Kurdistan Region Government for their assistance of getting the criminal arrested.

It is a part of opened cases of the File of a Grand Larceny in the Century. The CoI didn’t disclose the name of the larcenist though, but it extended its gratitude for the support and assistance they received from both Iraqi Federal Government and Kurdistan Regional Government.

Previously, a decision was made to get four suspects arrested, who were in charge at the former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi's government. All four have already been detained by the Federal Supreme Crime Court.

According to the official sources, the accusations then charges followed their involvement in a cash withdrawal from the General Tax Authority.

Read More: Al-Sudani supports CoI to embolden, take more professional steps, avoid any political pressure

The larcenists of the century, were also involved in the embezzlement of 2.5 billion and 500 million dollars from the state’s tax- revenue that happened between September 2021 and August 2022.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive