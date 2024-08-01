Erbil cracks down on gas stations altering fuel quality

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Deputy Governor Hemn Qadir announced on Thursday that gas stations found altering the quality of gasoline will face prosecution. This stern warning comes as part of a broader effort to ensure fuel quality and protect consumers in the region.

“The committees (Center District, Municipality, Civil Defense, and Oil and Minerals of Erbil) of the Erbil Oil and Minerals Directorate, which operate under the Ministry of Natural Resources in coordination with the Erbil province, monitor and inspect these gas stations on a daily basis," Qadir told Kurdistan 24.

He detailed the rigorous inspection process, noting that for the past two months, the committees, which have an independent laboratory, have been meticulously examining gasoline samples. "The visits of these committees are unscheduled to prevent any interference or obstruction. Each inspection involves randomly selecting 15 to 20 gas stations, and some stations may be inspected multiple times," he added.

Qadir highlighted recent successes, stating, "In recent days, only two out of 30 gas stations inspected had problems with gasoline quality, and they are currently under investigation."

He outlined the penalties for violations: “If a gas station is found to have violated the regulations, it will be closed for several days and fined. Repeated offenses will result in harsher penalties. We also continuously monitor the committees to ensure better coordination between themselves, the police, and mayoral offices."

To further ensure fuel quality, Qadir emphasized that gasoline coming into Erbil from outside the city must pass inspection before distribution. "We have two sources of gasoline from two refineries of very good quality that have passed the Ministry of Natural Resources' inspection. However, upon arrival at fuel stations, the quality may change, and we are constantly monitoring those places," he explained.

Qadir urged citizens to report any issues they encounter at gas stations. "We warn citizens to notify us if they have any problems at any station so that we can immediately investigate and hold the station owner accountable," he said.