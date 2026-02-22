SDF Denies Reports of Transferring Equipment from Rumeilan Oil Fields to Kurdistan Region

The SDF denied reports of transferring equipment from the Rumeilan oil fields to the Kurdistan Region, calling them fabricated, as US forces conduct logistical redeployments from Hasakah to the Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday, denied reports claiming that equipment and machinery from the Rumeilan oil fields had been transferred to the Kurdistan Region.

The denial followed the circulation of reports alleging that equipment from the Rumeilan oil fields had been moved out of the area.

Farhad Shami, spokesperson for the SDF, told the German news agency DPA: “These claims are merely fabricated lies aimed at distorting the reputation of the SDF and sowing discord among the components of the Syrian people.”

Shami stressed that “these rumors have no truth to them,” adding: “Over the past ten years of the Syrian crisis, the SDF has worked to protect national resources and assets, and has safeguarded security and stability in the areas it has administered.”

The SDF’s rejection came after sources in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria reported last Friday that large quantities of equipment from the Rumeilan oil fields had been transferred.

The developments come amid ongoing regional logistical operations involving US forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) told Kurdistan24 that US forces have begun transferring personnel and equipment from western Kurdistan )northeastern Syria( to the Kurdistan Region. The redeployment reportedly originated from the Qasrak base in Hasakah city.

According to SOHR, nearly 100 armored vehicles and military personnel crossed the al-Waleed border gate from the Kurdistan Region into Syria, arrived at the military base, and began loading equipment in preparation to return to the Kurdistan Region.

SOHR indicated that the transfer appeared to have been carried out unilaterally by the US side, without any formal statement regarding the scale or purpose of the operation, and that it remained unclear whether the movement reflected a permanent redeployment or a temporary logistical rotation.

The United States has maintained a military presence in northeastern Syria since 2014, primarily to support the SDF in the fight against ISIS. Over the years, US forces have operated multiple bases in Hasakah and surrounding areas, providing training, intelligence, and logistical support to local forces.

The redeployment also comes as the SDF continues discussions with Damascus regarding local governance, education, and security arrangements in Kurdish-majority areas of northeastern Syria.

The SDF’s latest statement firmly rejects any linkage between reported equipment transfers from Rumeilan and the broader regional military movements.