Kurdish Artist Hama Hashim Selected for Global Exhibition in India

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdish writer and painter Hama Hashim has been selected to participate in an international exhibition titled World in Turmoil, set to open on Feb. 28, in Goa, India.

In remarks to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Hashim said the exhibition reflects the global suffering caused by war and political unrest, emphasizing that art can serve as a universal language transcending borders. He described the event as an opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide and convey shared human experiences through artistic expression.

The exhibition, organized by artist Yolanda de Sousa, will feature works by 42 selected artists from around the world. Participants will present paintings, sculptures, installations, and graphic works exploring themes of violence, instability, and the emotional toll of modern crises.

The show will be hosted at Gallery de Bellas Artes and will remain open to visitors for two months.

Born in 1973 in the Koya district near Erbil, Hashim is a graduate of the Institute of Fine Arts and has held 15 solo exhibitions across multiple countries, including France, Germany, Poland, India, the United States, Egypt, Iran, and Turkey. He has also taken part in more than 150 group exhibitions internationally.

In addition to his visual art career, Hashim has authored and translated six books on art, covering figures such as Vincent van Gogh, Auguste Rodin, and Michelangelo, reflecting his broader engagement with global art history.

Hashim described World in Turmoil as “a silent call to reflect on humanity’s chaotic condition and an attempt to find meaning amid colors and destruction.”