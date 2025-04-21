Pope Francis Dies at 88: Pontiff of Peace, Dialogue, and Reform

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell declared in an official Vatican statement issued on its Telegram channel.

2025-04-21 11:35

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a solemn announcement that has reverberated across the Catholic world and beyond, the Vatican confirmed on Monday the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88, just one day after his brief but powerful appearance on Easter Sunday at Saint Peter’s Square.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell declared in an official Vatican statement issued on its Telegram channel. "This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pope, passed away peacefully in the Vatican following months of declining health. He had been battling complications from pneumonia earlier this year, surviving two life-threatening episodes and spending a total of 38 days in hospital. He was released only a few weeks ago on March 23.

Despite his frail condition, the pontiff made a deeply symbolic appearance on Easter Sunday from the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, offering a final “Urbi et Orbi” benediction — the traditional message “To the City and the World.” His voice was gentle but resolute as he greeted the thousands gathered: “Happy Easter.” In his message, he called for “freedom of thought and tolerance,” embodying the values of openness and dialogue that had defined his papacy.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ascended to the papacy in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. Over the course of his pontificate, he became known for his advocacy for the poor, his progressive stance on environmental issues, his outreach to marginalized communities, and his calls for interfaith dialogue and global peace.

His leadership marked a decisive shift in tone and priorities for the Catholic Church. He emphasized humility, compassion, and inclusivity, famously choosing simpler papal accommodations and prioritizing pastoral care over doctrinal rigidity. His papacy was marked by bold reforms, including efforts to clean up Vatican finances, tackle clerical abuse scandals, and address issues such as migration, climate change, and social inequality.

Francis also played a significant diplomatic role, mediating in conflicts and working to heal divisions both within and outside the Church. His tenure was not without controversy, drawing criticism from conservative factions who viewed his positions as too liberal. Yet for millions, he remained a beacon of moral leadership in turbulent times.

Kurdistan Region and the Vatican: A Special Relationship

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis demonstrated a profound interest in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, recognizing it as a haven for peaceful coexistence and a sanctuary for displaced populations. As waves of conflict and terrorism gripped Iraq in the years following the 2003 war, the Kurdistan Region became a refuge for Christians fleeing violence, particularly during the rise of ISIS.

The Vatican's relationship with the Kurdistan Region dates back to 2005, when President Masoud Barzani was received by Pope John Paul II. In subsequent years, Barzani met with Pope Benedict XVI in 2011 and Pope Francis in 2013 and 2014. These meetings reflected growing mutual respect, especially as Kurdistan hosted tens of thousands of displaced Christians from Nineveh and Syria.

In 2020, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Vatican and presented Pope Francis with a symbolic painting of religious and cultural coexistence. The pontiff later made history in March 2021 by visiting the Kurdistan Region, where he was received in Erbil and held a sacred mass at Franso Hariri Stadium attended by thousands. He also visited Mosul and Qaraqosh, cities devastated by ISIS but emblematic of Iraq’s religious resilience.

Pope Francis’s deep appreciation for the Kurdish people's commitment to pluralism was evident in his remarks and gestures. He repeatedly acknowledged the role of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces in defending civilians of all faiths, and Vatican envoys—including Ambassador Martin Ortega and Cardinal Pietro Parolin—continued to affirm support for Kurdistan’s humanitarian efforts.

A Testament to Coexistence and Peace

The Kurdistan Region’s model of inclusion—where Christians, Yazidis, Muslims, and other groups live side-by-side—aligned with Pope Francis’s lifelong mission of compassion and unity. Christians in the Kurdistan Region enjoy constitutional representation, with dedicated parliamentary seats, educational institutions in their own language, and a special directorate for Christian affairs within the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

During his landmark visit in 2021, the Pope was welcomed not only by religious leaders but also by Kurdish officials including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who emphasized Kurdistan's commitment to defending religious minorities and promoting interfaith dialogue. The Holy Father’s visit symbolized the Vatican’s acknowledgment of Kurdistan’s unique role as a sanctuary of coexistence in a troubled region.

His historic mass at Franso Hariri Stadium was attended by nearly 10,000 people and was widely covered as a gesture of solidarity with Iraq’s Christian population, which has suffered dramatic decline since 2003. His visit also realized the dream of Pope John Paul II, who had planned to visit Iraq in 2000 but was blocked by Saddam Hussein’s regime.

A Historic Visit to Iraq

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq from March 5 to 8, 2021, was a landmark moment in both Vatican diplomacy and the region’s religious history. His pilgrimage of peace included stops in Baghdad, Najaf, Ur, Mosul, Qaraqosh, and Erbil, where he delivered messages of reconciliation, tolerance, and solidarity with Iraq’s persecuted Christian minority. In Najaf, he met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a historic encounter that underscored interfaith dialogue between Christianity and Islam.

His presence in Mosul and the Nineveh Plains, areas ravaged by ISIS, was a powerful testament to endurance and rebuilding. At each location, Pope Francis called on Iraqis of all backgrounds to come together in unity, peace, and shared humanity.

Pope Francis’s death marks the end of a transformative papacy that championed human dignity, religious diversity, and justice. As the world mourns, the people of Kurdistan join in remembering a spiritual leader who not only advocated for the voiceless but also honored their homeland with his presence and prayers.