Kurdistan Region's President Pays Tribute to Pope Francis: ‘A Beacon of Peace for Humanity’

2025-04-21 12:56

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency has issued a formal statement extending condolences following the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a distinguished global figure committed to peace, justice, and strengthening ties among nations and religions. The announcement of the Pope’s passing has elicited official responses from political and religious leaders worldwide, including those from the Kurdistan Region.

“With great sadness and deep sorrow, I heard the news of the passing of His Holiness the Pope of the Vatican, Pope Francis, who was a symbol of peace, justice, and bringing nations and religions closer together,” the statement said. “He was an example of humility, spirituality, and compassion.”

Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed his condolences on behalf of both the Kurdistan Region and himself, expressing solidarity with the Christian world and acknowledging the global impact of the Pope’s service.

“From the heart, I extend my condolences and deep sympathy to the Christian world and all humanity, and we share in the grief of losing this historical figure who dedicated his life to serving humanity, defending human dignity, and spreading the message of love and coexistence,” he stated.

In a separate statement shared on his official X account, Region's President Barzani further reflected on his personal encounters with the Pope and the legacy he leaves behind. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis — a man of great humility, compassion, and moral courage. I will always cherish our meetings and his prayers for peace in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world,” he wrote.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis — a man of great humility, compassion, and moral courage. I will always cherish our meetings and his prayers for peace in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world.



“His legacy will forever resonate as a beacon of hope, peace, and human dignity for generations to come. His Holiness’s historic and courageous visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in 2021 was a profound act of faith and solidarity, remembered with deep respect and gratitude by all our people. May his divine soul rest in eternal peace.”

The Region's President referred to the Pope’s 2021 visit to the Kurdistan Region as a significant moment in the history of relations between the Region and the Vatican. “For us, the memory of his visit to the Kurdistan Region in 2021 will remain significant and a source of pride,” he remarked.

He noted that the values represented by Pope Francis—particularly peace, coexistence, and mutual respect—resonate with the foundational principles of Kurdish society. “We in the Kurdistan Region, where diversity, tolerance, and coexistence form the foundation of our society, highly value the human and spiritual legacy of Pope Francis.”

Nechirvan Barzani concluded his message by offering prayers for the Pope and extending sympathy to all those mourning his death. “We pray, asking the Almighty God to bless his soul with His mercy and kindness and to grant comfort and solace to all.”

Describing the Pope’s passing as a loss for the international community, the President emphasized that the Pope’s values and leadership would continue to have a lasting influence. “The late Pope Francis has passed away, but his memory and message will remain as a guiding reference for peace and cooperation.”

Pope Francis’s efforts in advocating for dialogue, supporting vulnerable communities, and promoting religious tolerance have had a meaningful impact in the Kurdistan Region, particularly following his historic visit, which continues to be recognized as a milestone in fostering interfaith understanding and regional cooperation.