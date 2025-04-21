Coordination Framework Confirms Participation in November Parliamentary Elections

The group also revealed plans to run with several electoral lists in the upcoming vote, while confirming it will regroup under a unified parliamentary alliance under the name "Coordination Framework" following the elections.

2025-04-21 22:42

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Coordination Framework on Monday reaffirmed that Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections will be held on schedule, set for Nov. 11, and announced its intention to contest the vote through multiple electoral lists.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Framework said it reached the decision during its 225th regular meeting, held at the office of Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri.

"The Coordination Framework reiterates that the elections will proceed as scheduled on Nov. 11, 2025," the statement read, emphasizing its commitment to the electoral process.

The group also revealed plans to run with several electoral lists in the upcoming vote, while confirming it will regroup under a unified parliamentary alliance under the name "Coordination Framework" following the elections.

The Coordination Framework is a political alliance of Shiite parties that plays a significant role in Iraq’s political landscape.