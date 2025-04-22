Iraq’s Top Shiite Cleric Ayatollah Sistani Pays Tribute to Pope Francis, Praises His Legacy of Peace and Tolerance

Sistani praised the pope’s moral leadership and recalled their historic 2021 meeting in Najaf as a “milestone” in rejecting hatred and promoting coexistence.

BY Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the preeminent Shiite religious authority in Iraq, offered heartfelt condolences on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, lauding the late pontiff's unwavering commitment to peace, interfaith dialogue, and solidarity with the oppressed.

In a statement issued by his office, the 94-year-old cleric described Pope Francis’s legacy as “a special role in serving the causes of peace and tolerance, and solidarity with the oppressed and persecuted around the world.” Sistani praised the pope’s moral leadership and recalled their historic 2021 meeting in Najaf as a “milestone” in rejecting hatred and promoting coexistence.

The encounter between the two religious figures — during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq — marked a turning point in Christian-Muslim relations. Sistani, renowned for his reclusive lifestyle and limited public appearances, welcomed the pope into his modest home, where they discussed the need for harmony among Iraq’s diverse religious communities. Afterward, Pope Francis said the meeting was “good for my soul.”

Their exchange carried powerful symbolism, especially for Iraq's dwindling Christian population. Years of violence had driven their numbers down from an estimated 1.5 million before the 2003 US-led operation of freedom to fewer than 400,000 by the time of the pope’s visit. In Mosul — once the heart of Iraq’s Christian heritage and a former stronghold of the Islamic State group — Francis prayed among the ruins of the historic Al-Tahera Church, calling on Christians in Iraq and the wider region to remain in their homeland and rebuild.

On Monday, Archbishop Benedictus Younan Hanno of the Syriac Catholic Church in Mosul called on churches across the country to toll their bells in mourning, honoring the life of the late pope and his efforts to stand with Iraq’s Christians through some of their darkest days.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also issued a statement, describing the pontiff as a "man of peace" who lived "a life devoted to serving humanity." He recalled with deep respect Pope Francis's visit to Iraq, calling it "an event that laid a meaningful foundation for interfaith dialogue and promoted fraternity and compassion among people of all faiths."

Pope Francis’s legacy in Iraq endures not only in memory but also in the bridge of understanding he helped build between communities often divided by history, pain, and war. His courage in traveling to Iraq amid instability, and his embrace of one of Islam’s most revered voices, made a lasting impact on a nation yearning for peace.