PM Barzani, Arab Parliament Chief Discuss Enhanced Cooperation, Iraq’s Federal Future

2025-04-22 13:40

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a meeting of regional and Arab significance, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Mohammed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, in Erbil, in talks that reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to constructive engagement with pan-Arab institutions and support for Iraq’s federal system.

Shakhawan Abdullah, the Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, also attended the high-level meeting. According to an official statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the President of the Arab Parliament expressed his delight at visiting Erbil and commended the remarkable progress and development achieved in the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Yamahi also provided an overview of the objectives behind his current visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the Arab Parliament’s intention to strengthen dialogue, coordination, and institutional cooperation with the KRG.

Prime Minister Barzani welcomed these overtures and stressed the importance of closer ties between the Kurdistan Region and Arab political institutions. He called on the Arab Parliament to actively support and defend Iraq’s constitutional federalism and to help communicate the realities and constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region within the broader Arab world.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of developing cooperation and joint work with the Arab Parliament and asked them to play their role in clarifying the facts and supporting the federal system of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the KRG statement noted.

The meeting also touched on preparations for the upcoming Arab League Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Baghdad. Both sides discussed the role of the Kurdistan Region within Iraq’s federal framework and emphasized the necessity of inclusivity and representation in regional diplomatic events.

Tuesday’s meeting comes at a time of heightened regional diplomacy, as the Kurdistan Region continues to seek stronger alliances within both Iraq and the Arab League. The visit by the President of the Arab Parliament is being viewed as a recognition of Erbil’s growing diplomatic profile and its sustained efforts to advocate for peaceful coexistence, economic development, and institutional partnership in the region.