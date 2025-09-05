President Masoud Barzani Hails French-Kurdish Friendship at Peshmerga Alley Unveiling in Paris

The Kurdish leader reaffirmed the enduring bond between the two nations: “As long as there is a Kurd, I will always be grateful to the French people, and the ties between our two peoples will grow stronger and more enduring.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Friday delivered a keynote speech at the unveiling ceremony of Peshmerga Alley and a park named after Peshmerga forces at Parc André Citroën in Paris, calling the occasion a “historic day for the Kurdish people.”

Welcoming guests, President Barzani expressed his gratitude to France for honoring the Peshmerga by naming a street and park after them. He praised the French government and people for their longstanding solidarity with the Kurds, noting that France was the first European country to permit the establishment of the Kurdish Institute in Paris.

“The Peshmerga has performed a sacred duty, and the respect you have shown today reflects not only your admiration for their struggle but also the friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples,” Barzani said. He stressed that the Peshmerga remain dedicated to defending human rights, freedom, and democracy in a land defined by coexistence.

Addressing the war against ISIS, Barzani reminded attendees of the heavy sacrifices made: “Twelve thousand Peshmergas were martyred or wounded in the battle against ISIS.” He underlined that the Peshmerga’s defense extended beyond Kurdistan, protecting all of Iraq from terrorist threats.

Barzani highlighted France’s consistent stance on the Kurdish cause, recalling the support of former French President François Mitterrand and his wife, Danielle, both of whom stood with the Kurdish people during critical times. “François Mitterrand was the first European president to welcome me in 1992. The first European woman to shed tears for the victims of the Kurdish people was Danielle Mitterrand,” he said.

The Kurdish leader reaffirmed the enduring bond between the two nations: “As long as there is a Kurd, I will always be grateful to the French people, and the ties between our two peoples will grow stronger and more enduring.”

Concluding his speech, Barzani declared: “Long live Paris, long live Erbil, long live the friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples.”

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and France are strong and continue to grow, characterized by cooperation in the economic, cultural, and educational sectors. This partnership is bolstered by diplomatic ties, including the presence of the French Consulate in Erbil and the representation of the KRG in France. France provides ongoing support to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), emphasizing regional peace and stability, addressing terrorism challenges, and promoting diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

This partnership has also facilitated cultural exchanges, educational programs, and joint initiatives aimed at fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. France's support extends to humanitarian efforts, particularly in assisting displaced populations and promoting reconstruction in the region.