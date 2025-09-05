Paris Mayor Honors Peshmerga, Highlights Franco-Kurdish Friendship

“The Kurdish people’s struggle is a symbol of freedom and equality between men and women. We always support it because it profoundly impacts us,” Hidalgo said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo delivered a speech on Friday at the inauguration of Peshmerga Alley and a park dedicated to the Peshmerga at Parc André Citroën, underscoring France’s longstanding solidarity with the Kurdish people.

Mayor Hidalgo welcomed President Masoud Barzani and Kurdish leaders to the ceremony, emphasizing that the dedication symbolizes “the friendship and love of the Kurdish people to the French people.” She praised the Peshmerga as a global symbol of freedom, equality, and resilience, noting that Paris stands firmly with them.

“The Kurdish people’s struggle is a symbol of freedom and equality between men and women. We always support it because it profoundly impacts us,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo reflected on her 2015 visit to the Kurdistan Region, when the Peshmerga were on the frontlines against ISIS. “When I came to Erbil, you Peshmergas were fighting against ISIS. I felt sympathy for the suffering Paris has endured from terrorism. I was inspired by your heroism and strength,” she said.

She also noted her return to Kurdistan Region in 2023 to attend the opening of the Barzani Museum in Barzan, describing the occasion as a “wonderful, friendly time.”

Expressing her pride in hosting President Barzani in Paris, Hidalgo said the new Peshmerga Alley and park will serve as lasting reminders of the Kurdish fighters’ sacrifices. “The Peshmerga and the Kurds are inseparable because they share a common goal: independence, freedom, and their rights. That is why we in Paris hold the Kurds in such high regard.”

She linked the Peshmerga’s fight against ISIS to France’s own struggle against terrorism, recalling the Paris attacks of September 13. “Without you, we could not have reached this point. In the battle against ISIS, you demonstrated heroism both here and abroad, defending the principles that belong to us.”

Hidalgo reaffirmed France’s support for the Kurdistan Region’s progress since 2003 and commended the Peshmerga for advancing women’s participation in defense. “The efforts of the Peshmerga contributed to the establishment of the Kurdistan defense force, particularly highlighting the role of women who fought against ISIS. This exemplifies our respect for the women who stood alongside men in this struggle,” she concluded.

Earlier, President Barzani delivered a keynote speech at the ceremony, describing the occasion as a “historic day for the Kurdish people.”

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and France are strong and continue to grow, characterized by cooperation in the economic, cultural, and educational sectors. This partnership is bolstered by diplomatic ties, including the presence of the French Consulate in Erbil and the representation of the KRG in France. France provides ongoing support to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), emphasizing regional peace and stability, addressing terrorism challenges, and promoting diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

This partnership has also facilitated cultural exchanges, educational programs, and joint initiatives aimed at fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. France's support extends to humanitarian efforts, particularly in assisting displaced populations and promoting reconstruction in the region.